Otu, a young Ghanaian entrepreneur, has reportedly taken legal action against his now ex-partner, Mercy Agyei

He filed a complaint at the Kumasi Circuit Court against her for dumping him after he funded her education, among others

The heartbroken man allegedly demanded GH¢350,000 in the pending court case, adjourned to February 20

A young Ghanaian entrepreneur identified only as Otu has reportedly sued his ex-lover, Mercy Agyei after she refused to marry him after years of financing her education.

The Tema resident claims he provided financial assistance throughout their six-year relationship, supporting Mercy's education, starting a business for her mother, and handling different financial commitments before she got a job at a bank in Ghana.

The journey of love

The couple's love life began in Kumasi in Ghana's Ashanti Region when Otu proposed marriage and funded Mercy's university study. As the romance proceeded, Otu moved Mercy to Tema at her mother's advice.

In Tema, he paid for Mercy's Higher National Diploma (HND) programme at the Accra Technical University (ATU) and her degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Otu also claims to have supported Mercy's younger brother and facilitated accommodation for her mother. However, the couple's love had an unexpected turn when Mercy informed Otu of her decision to end the relationship after securing employment at the bank.

Feeling betrayed and wanting reimbursement for his investments, Otu filed a GH¢350,000 lawsuit at the Kumasi Circuit Court. The lawsuit is reportedly pending, with sessions deferred until February 20.

How people reacted to the story of Otu and Mercy

Since emerging on social media, many, particularly men, supported Otu's legal action against his ex-lover. Others found it funny.

@EgyaAmakye said:

Naaaaaa Man! Your stories today dey knock me out. Lmaaaaaoooo.

@ralph_dodo10448 indicated:

He's done well. If men will be strong to fight this, women scammers will stop. This is a crime as far as our laws are churned.

@EnnisHugson posted:

I dont want to hear any complaint, if side chick can sue then mr otu can also sue.

@Your_Blackness reacted:

Interesting story. There should be a lot more involved, including promises, else I don’t see marriage as a reward for supporting a lady’s education.

@Love906 said:

See tears. Lol.

@lowkey15294477 indicated:

The ladies Dey fun fool we too much this one di33 he for take a go court or pay back his money Sekof wey nkwasiabuo this?

Ghanaian lady sues First Atlantic Bank Boss after their failed romantic relationship

It is not the first time someone has sued their partner for allegedly taking advantage of them. YEN.com.gh reported that a lady named Deborah Seyram Adablah sued First Atlantic Bank and her former boss at the bank at the Accra High Court for compelling her to enter into a sexual relationship that spanned many months.

She claimed although the relationship of a sexual nature persisted for many months, Ernest Nimako failed to honour the terms of their relationship.

