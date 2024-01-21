A Ghanaian police officer has returned GH¢2,100.00 to the rightful owner at Madina Atomic Junction in Accra

In a video, the man expressed intense gratitude and attributed the policeman's honesty to reforms in the Ghana Police Service

The heartwarming clip, posted on the Instagram account of blogger Sammy Kay, had netizens praising the officer

A man was struck with admiration and gratitude when a Ghanaian police officer returned his over GH¢2,000 at Madina Atomic Junction in Ghana's Greater Accra Region.

Per the man, the incident happened after he unknowingly dropped the money on the ground while riding his motorbike.

In a video, he recalled that the police officer prompted and approached him to hand over the money.

''God bless the Ghana police. I'm riding around Madina Atomic Junction. I heard a policeman calling about my GH¢2,100 dropped from my pocket. Big man, God will bless you.

The man sang the praises of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, as he attributed the police officer's honesty to reforms in the Ghana Police Service.

Netizens commend police officer

De_struggling_kid commented:

This be home training, not IGP.

Nana.kojoesq said:

@ghpoliceservice promote him.

Abena_gmb2020 reacted:

Awww.

Agoojiphotos commented:

May you live long.

Shez_valerie said:

God bless him.

Honest but unemployed Ghanaian man returns GH¢100k

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man proved that some generous people are still around despite the country's economic situation.

In a Facebook post, Ghanaian journalist Richard Kwadwo Nyarko narrated the incident and the man's actions after finding the money. Richard recounted that the man said he boarded a taxi and found GH₵100,000 in the cab.

He took the money to Accra-based JoyNews and narrated the incident to them, saying:

"There are still some good people out there! A man who boarded a cab came to JoyNews a while ago and brought a GH¢100,000 he discovered from the car he boarded...''

