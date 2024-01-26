A man was decapitated by his son using a cutlass in the Assin South District of the Central Region

The suspect claimed that his father had denied him of prosperity by stealing his destiny

People in the community were surprised at the incident because there had been no signs of a grudge

A 25-year-old man allegedly decapitated his father at Assin Akrofuom in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The suspect, Richard Manu, claimed that his father, Kwaku Manu, had swapped his prosperous destiny with his twin brother.

The suspect also attacked his mother with the cutlass. Source: Getty Images

After beheading his father, he also attacked his mother and other family members with a cutlass.

He was almost lynched after the incident and was taken to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu for treatment under police guard.

An eyewitness with knowledge of the family expressed surprise at the incident.

He said the son and his brother got along well and had no grudges.

Source: YEN.com.gh