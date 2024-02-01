A former Central Region executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been acquitted of some sexual assault charges

Emmanuel Kwasi Dawood Mensah, a former Central Region Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been acquitted of charges relating to sexual assault and illegal abortions.

He was acquitted alongside a friend, Attah Mensah, at a Cape Coast Circuit Court on January 22, 2024.

The charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence presented by the prosecution.

In the case, the judge expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation, leading to the acquittal.

The underage victim in the case reported that her father's sexual assault began in 2019, and he also threatened her with death.

She also claimed she was giving certain medications against her will.

However, the judgment in the case noted that the prosecution could not substantiate any of these claims.

