Five businessmen arrested at the Kotoka International Airport for drug trafficking have been jailed for 60 years

The five were caught with 2,200 grams of narcotics at the airport in 2019 after surveillance by authorities

They had been trafficking narcotics from Brazil and other countries, according to the Intelligence Unit of the Narcotic Control Board

Five businessmen arrested at the Kotoka International Airport for drug trafficking have been jailed for 60 years.

The five were caught with 2,200 grams of narcotics at the airport in 2019.

The suspects were trafficking from Brazil. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The people jailed have been identified as Frank Asante, Kweku Antwi, Alhassan Iddrisu, Clifford Boakye and Isaac Kwakye.

They were found guilty on three counts of narcotics offences.

Kweku Antwi is reported to have jumped bail and is expected to serve 20 years for jumping bail while the other four will serve 10 years each.

They had been importing narcotics from Brazil and other countries, according to the Intelligence Unit of the Narcotic Control Board.

Authorities had targeted Frank Asante, and his travel was being monitored.

Multiple trips from Brazil were observed between March 2019 and July 2019, as well as the exchange of backpacks, which were found to have transported the narcotics.

Authorities have made big drug busts recently, with the Ghana Navy Riverine Command impounding 81 sacks of a substance suspected to be narcotics on December 25, 2023.

The narcotics were being loaded at a dilapidated warehouse at the Ghana Highways Authority premises in Ada.

The arrest took place during an intelligence operation that involved police.

2 Police officers arrested over alleged drug trafficking

Two police officers were also arrested for having narcotics on them for suspected drug trafficking.

The officers were granted bail at the Gbetsile Circuit Court after they were arraigned and charged.

Police found eight sacks containing 541 compressed parcels of substances believed to be narcotics in their possession.

Nigerian women jailed for sex trafficking

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that two Nigerian women were jailed for 10 years and seven years with hard labour after a sex trafficking conviction.

The two women cried in court when sentenced on trafficking charges and begged to be sent back to Nigeria.

The four trafficking victims were in number and all Nigerian nationals, according to testimony in the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh