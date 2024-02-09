Asantehene Osei Tutu II has warned Machiavellian actors against Asanteman to halt their scheming

He said no weapon fashioned against the Akan state would be allowed to prosper

He further urged Asantes to live in love and unity to strengthen the state against such detractors

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has sent out a strong warning to detractors of Asanteman to be wary of their actions against the Akan state.

He noted that Asanteman will not entertain any actions that undermine and truncate its development.

The Asantehene was speaking at the recently held Kuntunkuni durbar in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the Sagrenti War of 1874 and the return of some of the looted artefacts during the war.

The warning was extended to political actors, opinion leaders and other ethnic groups that may have harmful intentions against the Asante state.

“We should all live in love and unity. Those who scheme against us should stop because it will not work. As for us we live in peace and unity here… we have done no wrong, we have only shown love, so why should we show this much love and be reciprocated with hate? Let’s stay united and help Ghana develop,” he said.

The Asantehene further called on Asantes to express the same patriotism and love for Asanteman as their forebears did during the Sagrenti War.

According to him, Asantes should be willing to lay down their lives to defend Asanteman and ensure its perpetual prosperity and continuity.

Speaking at the durbar held in Kumasi, he bemoaned the recent prioritisation of parochial interests by some Asantes over the common interest of Asanteman, describing it as undesirable and unbecoming of Asantes.

He said “our forebears shed their blood fighting for us, but today, Asante, we’ve become gluttonous, we’ve become money-hungry, we no longer love ourselves. We’re selling our neighbours, our ancestors didn’t do that. So today I want you all to understand that you must be willing to sacrifice for Asanteman.”

“All the young men and women should have love and good faith for Asanteman just as our forebears did. Women bore arms in defence of Asanteman that is what I expect from my grandchildren (young people),” he added.

The Sagrenti War of 1874 was fought between British colonial soldiers led by Sir Garnet Wolseley and the Asantes.

The brutal war, which saw the defeat of Asanteman, led to the sacking and burning of Kumasi and the looting of precious artefacts from the palace of the then-Asantehene, Kofi Karikari.

At the Kuntukuni durbar, some looted artefacts were permanently returned to Kumasi from the Fowler Museum, California, in the United States, and displayed.

According to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the public display of the artefacts reminds Asantes of their rich heritage and their forebears' sacrifices to keep the state united.

