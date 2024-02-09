Ghana's Embassy in Libya has collaborated in the repatriation of a group of 165 Ghanaians

The repatriation was aided by the International Organisation for Migration under the Voluntary Humanitarian Return

The Information Ministry announced that returnees are expected to arrive at the Kotoka International Airport on February 9, 2024

Ghana's Embassy in Tripoli, Libya, has aided in the repatriation of 165 Ghanaians.

The repatriation occurred in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Libya has previously repatriated irregular Ghanaian migrants. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Information Ministry announced that the repatriated citizens are expected to arrive at the Kotoka International Airport on the afternoon of Friday, February 9, 2024,

In October 2023, the embassy, which got a new envoy in 2023, and IOM facilitated the repatriation of the fourth batch of 169 Ghanaians from Tripoli to Accra.

This was done under the Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) programme for 2023.

A third batch of 134 Ghanaians was repatriated from Misrata to Ghana under the same programme on October 10, 2023.

In total, 629 Ghanaians were beneficiaries of Voluntary Humanitarian Return programme in 2023

As part of the repatriation, Ghanaians in detention centres or with medical challenges were given priority.

Individuals with children, stranded persons and people who were destitute and in need of assistance to return to Ghana were also prioritised.

Thousands of Ghanaians and other Africans try to use Libya as a route to get to Europe in a bid to reach greener pastures.

Some persons have spent as much as GH¢12,000 for the opportunity to get to Europe via Libya, which can be a deadly route for irregular migrants.

Ghanaian in Germany claims he doesn’t regret travelling through Libya

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has got tongues wagging after he went public on why he abandoned his home country in search of greener pastures abroad.

In a video on TikTok, the man said he was determined to get to Germany and remained unperturbed when he was deported on his first attempt.

Netizens who reacted to the video praised him for his courage, and some others commended him for escaping poverty.

Source: YEN.com.gh