Francis Yankey, a Ghanaian young man who currently lives in Italy, has opened up about how he saved up to migrate abroad

The young man saved up Ghc12,000 in five years working as a truck driver in Accra and a security man by night

Yankey revealed that his monthly salary was Ghc700, and he first moved to Libya before migrating to Italy

A Ghanaian young man known as Francis Yankey has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami, where he opened up about how he migrated to Italy and the regrets that have come with it.

Francis talking in an interview, Ghana cedis Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube, ISSOUF SANOGO

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of SVTV Africa had the young man recounting that he saved Ghc12,000 within a span of five years when he was just earning Ghc700.

Recounting his journey, Francis shared that his first work was with a Chinese company in Takoradi and from there, he moved to Accra to work as a driver. According to him, his Ghc700 salary was not enough hence he chose to take up a security job on a part-time basis.

Francis first moved to Libya and then proceeded to Italy, where he currently lives. He admits that he regrets migrating in the first place. He shared more about his story in the video linked below;

