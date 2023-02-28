A Ghanaian man has got tongues wagging after he went public on why he abandoned his home country in search of greener pastures abroad

In a video of TikTok, the man said he was determined to get to Germany, and remained unperturbed when he was deported on his first attempt

Netizens who reacted to the video praised him for his courage with some commending him for escaping the shackles of poverty

A young Ghanaian man, Shadrack Kevin Darko now living in Germany has opened up on why he decided to leave his motherland under horrific circumstances to Europe in all in the name of seeking greener pastures.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @abrokyire_y3d3, Shadrack said poverty coupled with the loss of her mother were the two main factors that influenced his decision to leave the country.

Ghanaian man says he is happy he made the trip to Germany through Libya Photo credit:@abrokyire_y3d3/TikTok

He resolved to do whatever it takes to travel to Germany with Berlin as his final destination.

Having this at the back of his mind, Shadrack said he journeyed across African countries on foot from Burkina Faso, through to Niger, Libya, Egypt, and then to Israel where he was arrested, detained and deported to Ghana.

Determined to get to Germany or die trying, Shadrack said he did not let his first failed attempt discourage him as he saw it as a setback and nothing more.

He then tried a second time using the same route, the only difference being that he opted to cross the Mediterranean of which he was successful on his third attempt hence getting to Italy.

He moved from Italy to Switzerland and from there he moved to Germany.

“I have been in prison uncountable times in my life and I don’t regret it because when I was coming I knew the road would be tough for me because people are dying every day but then I choose to die than live poor in Ghana”

The young man said in all it took about 10 years to achieve his goal of getting to Germany adding that he doesn’t regret what he did.

Ghanaians to the report on his travel to Germany

At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 9000 likes with 300 comments.

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the issue.

Qwasi_shawn:

Your story inspires me a lot

Don Capito:

Ever since l came across your video on the internet, u’ve become my mentor. I’ve decided to move out frm dis country Gh & I’m on it for 2yrs now.

mcmillmalik:

I'm from Drobo I know ur hometown. I'm proud of you

BLAKNANA:

Bro you are a soldier, keep up, you gain my respect

