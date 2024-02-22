Former Health Minister has denied any wrongdoing in the Sputnik V vaccine procurement scandal

According to him, all that he had done had been in the interest of the nation

He says the debacle that ensued after the procurement was meant to undermine him

Former Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu said his entire ordeal in the scandalous Sputnik V vaccines procurement amidst the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago was a potential setup.

According to him, the whole situation was engineered to sabotage him.

Collage of Kwaku Agyeman Manu and a Sputnik V vaccine. sources: Information Ministry(X)/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He says at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic his main concern was to save lives and had not given much thought to miscellaneous issues at the time.

However, it appears his colleagues in parliament did not appreciate his efforts, he said, hence, his crucifixion before the health committee.

In an interview with Starr FM on Wednesday, February 21, the Dormaa Central Member of Parliament stressed that following what had been a rigorous cross-examination before parliament, he was cleared of any wrongdoings.

“No matter how much I tried to explain, the health committee in Parliament would not accept anything.”

He said the process had been so exasperating for him, he had opted to be tried in court rather than face the committee.

He believes he would have had a fairer hearing in the law court than before his colleagues.

"Whether it was mischief or something, I wouldn’t be able to tell, but that was what happened," he said.

He was rather disappointed that while the procurement had not been carried out single handedly, he was singled out for persecution.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu says following his ordeal he has become very disenchanted with some parliamentarians who he says had failed to empathise with him.

He is convinced he was being set up.

“I had done no wrong, but some people just wanted to pitch me up and put wrongdoing on me," he said.

The Dormaa Central MP says he maintains his innocence in the entire debacle.

According to him, all he had done within that period had been in the utmost interest of the nation, and he insists he had done due diligence in the procurement process.

Agyeman Manu’s troubles with the Sputnik V vaccine procurement

Kwaku Agyeman Manu had to face parliament’s health committee after Ghana was cited by Norwegian news portals in an investigative report for buying the Sputnik V vaccine at an overpriced unit cost.

YEN.com.gh reported that the vaccines were purchased at $19 instead of the original buying price of $10.

The then health minister explained that his ministry had difficulty in getting the vaccines so they had to resort to middlemen.

