The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has been asked to appear before Parliament on November 9, 2023.

He would be compelled to explain the closure of the Renal Unit at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

He will also be required to outline the government's strategies for addressing the challenges leading to its closure and the increased cases of kidney-related diseases.

The request for the minister's appearance was made by Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Member of Parliament for Juaboso, who emphasised the urgency of the situation, pointing out that since the closure of the outpatient department in May, more than 19 members of the Renal Patients Association have lost their lives.

Akandoh also raised concerns about the approved GH¢380 fee for kidney treatment, which has not been reinstated since the outpatient department's closure.

Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, endorsed Akandoh's submission and issued a directive after unanimous agreement among MPs for the minister to provide explanations regarding the Renal Unit's closure and the increasing prevalence of kidney-related issues in Ghana.

Asiamah added that the minister should also address whether the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) could be applied to kidney treatment.

Recently, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital grabbed national headlines after justifying an increase in the cost of dialysis treatment.

The mega-hospital explained that the unit may cease to exist due to operational and other costs if the cost of treatment is not increased.

PRO of the hospital Mustapha Salifu said the government used to subsidise some of the cost of the treatment but not anymore.

He also disclosed that high port charges and other taxes threaten the continuous existence of the dialysis unit.

Korle-Bu CEO clarifies increased cost of dialysis treatment controversy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital said the price increase for kidney dialysis has not been implemented.

The hospital's CEO said he was unaware of the proposal to increase the cost of dialysis from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42.

A doctor based in Accra who spoke to YEN.com.gh said the government needed to intervene to address the high cost of dialysis.

