Parts of Liberia Camp Demolished, Affected Residents Hijack Classroom Block

Some residents of Liberia Camp have descended upon the Gomoa Buduburam Point Hope D/A Basic School following the demolition of their homes.

The residents, facing homelessness, took residence in the classroom blocks after their homes were bulldozed on the orders of the Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council.

Collage of bulldozed buildings and hijacked school block. Sources: GNA/Myjoyonline

Source: UGC

Hundreds of Liberian and Ghanaian residents have been displaced by the demolition.

Adom News reports that the Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council had, last week, threatened to demolish parts of Zone E of the Buduburam camp to make way for the construction of a market for traders who had been displaced by the expansion works on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

They carried out the threat earlier today, demolishing structures in the area.

However, lamenting their sudden eviction, affected residents say they were not notified.

They noted that the chiefs had failed to give them time to find alternate accommodation before carrying out their threats.

They explained that their sudden eviction has left them stranded thus their decision to hijack the basic school’s classroom.

According to those who are former Liberian refugees, the school was built for them by the United Nations hence that is their only refuge.

Due to the situation, pupils of the Gomoa Buduburam Point Hope Basic School have been asked to go home as classrooms have suddenly become makeshift bedrooms.

Buduburam camp evictions

This is not the first time residents in Liberia Camp, Buduburam have faced eviction.

In July 2021 reported that occupants of the camp were being given notices of eviction to vacate the camp by September 30 of that same year.

The reason for the eviction was that the area had became a haven for various criminals and were putting the lives of residents and natives of Gomoa Buduburam and its environs in danger.

The government had hoped that the eviction would curb the menace.

However, residents had pleaded with the government stating they had nowhere to run to.

Gomoa Fetteh chiefs call for demolition of Liberia Camp

Chiefs of Gomoa Fetteh have been very vocal about the need to demolish the camp.

YEN.com.gh reports that the Chief of the area, Nana Abor Atta, is hopeful that the demolition of the camp will attract development to the area.

He said the existence of the camp has instead fueled the growth of criminal gangs etc endangering residents and those who live in surrounding vicinities.

Source: YEN.com.gh