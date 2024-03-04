Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin says he is unfazed by threats to his political career following his appeal for non-custodial sentences for LGBT people

He says the human right implication of the bill in its current form could be dire on all Ghanaians

He noted that while he had been the lone voice arguing for reform, there were others who feared voicing out their worry with the bill

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, says he is unfazed by threats to his political career following his attempts to push for non-custodial sentences for the various offences under the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

According to him, he had made those attempts taking into consideration the very dire consequences the bill in its current form could have on the general population if assented to by President Akufo-Addo.

He noted that while his attempts to draw attention to the human right implications of the bill among other issues had failed, his position on the Anti-LGBT bill remain unchanged.

Afenyo-Markin noted that while he had been pushing for the amendment on the floor of parliament, those closest to him had raised concerns about its implications on his political future.

“When I was expressing my own views, I had very bosom friends who were coming to me, ‘oh Kwamena because of your future’ I said ‘what future?’ Look, I don't mind if the people of Effutu would say ‘look, these were your views so sit at home’, I will,” he said.

He further revealed that he had been receiving a lot of text messages from those on the NDC side urging him to call for a secret ballot during the debate on the floor of parliament.

“I was receiving a lot of text messages from MPs, especially those on the NDC side saying that ‘leader if you’re able to push for a secret ballot we’ll come and vote because people are worried’,” he said.

Parliament passes Anti-LGBT bill

Parliament has passed the controversial Anti-LGBTQ bill nearly three years after it was first proposed.

During deliberations, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin reiterated his opposition to jailing people because of their sexuality.

Among other things, persons who identify as LGBTQ or engage in same-sex acts could be jailed between three months and three years.

Open allies of the LGBTQ such as donors, activists, or promoters, could be jailed between a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months in jail.

Human rights activists have cautioned that the bill will violate the fundamental human rights of Ghanaians.

Ministry of Finance cautions against Akufo-Addo assenting to the bill

Following the bill’s passage, Akufo-Addo has come under intense pressure from both local and international actors who have called on the President to veto the bill citing human rights issues and economic implications.

The latest to sound an alarm is the Finance Ministry of Ghana.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Finance has cautioned President Akufo-Addo against assenting the recently passed anti-LGBTQ bill by Parliament.

The ministry said Ghana will likely lose $3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years.

It also warned that approving the bill could derail Ghana's programme with the International Monetary Fund.

