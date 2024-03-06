Some Togolese have fled to Ghana after a suspected terror attack on some border communities

Joy News reported that about eight people were suspected to have been killed during the attack

The Togolese have fled to communities like Bunkpurugu, Wenchike, and Yunyoo, according to reports

Over 200 residents of three border communities fled Togo to Ghana on the evening of March 5, 2024, following a suspected terrorist attack at Nagudi in the neighbouring country.

The Togolese communities were attacked by about 10 armed men on motorbikes.

Security has been reinforced along the border. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Joy News reported that about eight people were suspected to have been killed during the attack.

Following the incident, residents of Jangbande, Tambeng, and Tantara 2 abandoned their villages and fled to safety in Bunkpurugu, Wenchike, and Yunyoo in Ghana.

More than 80 people arrived at Wenchike in Chereponi. Its Paramount Chief, Naa Abubakari Awuffor, said the Chereponi District Assembly authorities have been informed about the situation.

Joy News sources also revealed that security has been reinforced along the border.

In 2023, there was a more significant humanitarian situation in the Upper East Region after thousands of Burkinabe refugees fled to towns and villages of the region.

Over 4,000 refugees crossed into the border towns in Ghana to flee terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso.

The situation put pressure on food and other social amenities in the villages the refugees are settling in because most of these villages are already deprived.

The government has in the past been accused of not taking the terror threat seriously.

Ghanaian statesman Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe accused the president of turning down an opportunity to obtain credible intel on threats to Ghana’s security.

He claimed President Akufo-Addo refused to meet two top retired generals, General Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah and General Napoleon Ashley-Lassen.

National security test country’s terror response

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Ghana tested the country's preparedness for a possible terrorist attack through a simulation exercise dubbed Exercise Homeshield on December 8, 2022.

National Security personnel were at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Hilla Limann Hall for the exercise.

There was the detonation of explosives and the shooting of blank ammunition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh