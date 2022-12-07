Ghana is testing the country's preparedness for a possible terrorist attack through a simulation exercise dubbed 'Exercise Homeshield'

National Security personnel will storm the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Hilla Limann Hall for the exercise on Thursday, December 8

A statement released by the National Security Ministry indicated there would be detonation of explosives and the shooting of blank ammunition

A National Security-led simulation exercise that will involve the blasting of explosives and the shooting of blank ammunition has been scheduled for Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Dubbed "Exercise Homeshield", a statement from the Ministry of National Security said University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Hilla Limann Hall have been identified as ideal facilities for the exercise.

"This is premised on the 2023 All African Games scheduled to take place at the University,' the statement explained.

Police officers exercise during a mock-up of a convoy attack, as part of a visit of the French Prime Minister, at the training centre of the counter-terrorism unit in Accra. Source: Getty Images.

The premier university's security force, the University of Ghana Security Services Unit, will be part of the reconnaissance exercise.

The statement signed by Major Gariba Pabi (rtd) has urged the university community to remain calm when they hear gunshots and blasting on December 8, 2022.

