A 59-year-old French national has been accused of defrauding a businessman of GH¢620,000 in a gold deal.

The suspect, Gbegoueu Evrard, who is a car dealer, was remanded by the Achimota Circuit Court.

The suspect and his accomplices are facing charges of defrauding by false pretences.

Evrard is facing a charge of defrauding by false pretences while he and his accomplices have been jointly charged with conspiracy to defraud by false pretence.

His accomplices have been identified as Ernest Kweku Antwi, an aluminium fabricator, and Jordan Ansah, a private security man.

Antwi and Ansah pleaded not guilty to the charges, but the court could not take Evrard's plea because there was no French interpreter in court.

The prosecution said the alleged fraud started in 2021 when Evrard told a witness he had a friend in Ghana who dealt in refined gold.

The prosecution said the witness contacted Boadi and informed him about the potential deal.

Boadi later told Evrard he wanted the gold but was told money was required for special rituals before the transaction.

Boadi then sent the GH¢620,000 to Evrard, according to the account of how the scam occurred.

Evrard was eventually arrested in February 2024 during another gold transaction.

Police took five bars of a mineral believed to be gold for testing.

