A pregnant woman has been found dead at dead in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The pregnant woman, identified as Adelaide Kusi, was transported to the Komfo Anokye Mortuary for an autopsy

Adelaide Kusi is believed to have been killed in a suspected robbery attack and discovered on September 7, 2023

A pregnant woman was found dead at Bebu in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Adelaide Kusi, a married woman with four children, was discovered on September 7, 2023.

The woman left behind a husband and four children. Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService

The police were notified, and the body was transported to the Komfo Anokye Mortuary for autopsy.

Kusi worked as a second-hand clothing seller and had just left work and was on when she was reportedly ambushed by assailants who robbed and killed her.

The widower told journalists that he spoke with his wife, who said she was out shopping and would be home soon.

When he noticed his wife had delayed, he called back, and the phone was turned off.

Later, he made another call, which got through but was unanswered. The husband grew concerned and questioned what was going on. The woman was later discovered deceased not far from their home. The Police are currently investigating the matter.

