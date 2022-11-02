Nana Akufo-Addo has been accused of failing to act on an imminent national security threat

Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has alleged that General Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah and General Napoleon Ashley-Lassen were turned away when they tried to meet the president

He made the disclosure to buttress his point during a radio interview that the president is making many bad calls

Respected Ghanaian statesman Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has accused the president of turning down an opportunity to obtain credible intel on threats to Ghana’s security.

The stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) disclosed on Thursday, November 2, 2022 that Nana Akufo-Addo refused to meet two top retired generals, General Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah and General Napoleon Ashley-Lassen.

He made the comments during an interview on Radio XYZ to buttress his point that the president is taking a lot of bad decisions in governing the country.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe is a founding member the president's party. Source: UGC.

"Believe it or not…General Brigadier Nunoo-Mensah and General Ashley Lassen, have both been Chief of Staff before in this country. They watched carefully about a couple of months ago, and they realised security was at its lowest end.

"They wanted to see the president; the president refused to see them…This happened this year. They (the retired generals) have the experience, and they wanted to see you the president. Where on this planet will any president refuse to see such top people?" he said.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said the generals have information that Ghana's security was under threat and wanted to "whisper in his ears" about what to do, but the president turned them away.

NPP MPs’ Demand For Ofori-Atta’s Dismissal Saved Ghana From An Upcoming Coup D'état – Nyaho-Tamakloe

A few weeks earlier, the founding member of the NPP also said Ghana's 4th Republic was on a verge of being toppled, but a singular action by NPP MPs to demand for Ken Ofori-Atta's dismissal saved the day.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian statesman said the launch of the surprise campaign to get the finance minster out office on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 saved the country from an imminent upheaval.

“Those who made this intervention have saved the 4th Republic. We were getting close to military intervention but the MPs actions yesterday totally wiped it off and I think the country should learn from that as well," he said on a segment of TV3's morning show.

