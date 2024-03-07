The World Bank says it does not recognise Ghana's Anti-LGBT bill and thus will not comment on it

According to the bank, till the bill becomes law, it will continue to maintain its relationship with Ghana

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo is under intense pressure to assent to the bill

The World Bank says despite the passage of the Anti-LGBT bill, it will continue to provide financial aid to Ghana.

The spokesperson for the Bretton Woods Institution said the bank has a longstanding and productive relationship with Ghana and intends to cooperate with the country on its developmental agenda.

Concerning the Anti-LGBT bill, the bank noted that it will be unable to comment on the bill as it is not yet law.

It stated that it does not recognise the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill in its current form and as such will not be able to make a statement on it.

This statement follows the Finance Ministry’s warning to President Akufo-Addo against assenting to the Anti-LGBT bill.

The ministry said Ghana will likely lose $3.8 billion in World Bank financing over the next five to six years if the bill becomes law.

It also warned that approving the bill could derail Ghana's programme with the International Monetary Fund.

World Bank sanctions Uganda for Anti-Homosexuality Act

The Ministry’s concerns are not misplaced as the World Bank, in the recent past, has imposed punitive measures on countries that have passed draconian anti-LGBT laws.

The World Bank in 2023 halted all loans to Uganda following the passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

The bank then stated that the Act contradicts its group’s values and undermines its vision to leave no one behind as it cooperates with governments to eradicate poverty.

“This law undermines those efforts. Inclusion and non-discrimination sit at the heart of our work around the world,” it stated in a press release.

Akufo-Addo under pressure to assent to bill

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo is under intense pressure to assent to the bill.

Clergymen, opinion leaders and other pressure groups have been urging the President to assent to the bill.

They say Ghana has to assert its independence and safeguard its cultural values and norms from external forces.

Recently, the former Rector of GIMPA, Professor Adei, said the ruling New Patriotic Party will suffer severe political implications should Akufo-Addo refuse to assent to the bill.

He said should the President act that way, the NPP’s hope to break the eight in the 2024 general elections will fail, thus he has urged the President to assent to the bill.

Akufo-Addo says he is awaiting Supreme Court's verdict on Anti-Gay bill

YEN.com.gh, however, reported that Akufo-Addo said he would not assent to the bill.

According to the President, the bill is currently facing several legal challenges at the Supreme Court and, therefore, he will wait for the outcome of the apex court’s verdict before making a decision.

He assured Ghana’s international partners of ensuring that the country maintains its democratic and human rights track record.

