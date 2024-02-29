Anti-LGBT Bill: Prof Adei Says Akufo-Addo's Decision A Do-Or-Die Affair For NPP

The Former Rector of GIMPA says the NPP has a lot to lose should President Akufo-Addo refuse to sign the Anti-LGBT bill into law

He explained that it's political implication will be very dire on the NPP's electoral performance and has urged the President to sign it

However, there's strong pushback from CSOs who say the bill is deadly to Ghana's democracy

Former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Prof Stephen Adei, has urged President Akufo-Addo to assent to the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

According to him, the President has no choice but to sign the bill, formerly known as the Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, into law if he does not want to hurt his party’s electoral chances.

Collage of LGBT flag and Akufo-Addo. Sources: Getty Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on JoyNews’ Prof Addai noted that the President, an astute politician as he is, will take into consideration the political consequences of his decision before taking action.

"I think he would sign it (the bill) because the consequences of not signing it for himself and his party would be incalculable, and politicians would always calculate the political consequences, and I think he would sign it,” he said on Thursday, February 29.

Ghana’s parliament passes Anti-LGBT bill

Ghana’s parliament on Wednesday 28, 2024 passed the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill following a private member’s motion in 2021.

The bill was passed following a unanimous voice vote by Members of Parliament.

The bill is being forwarded to President Akufo-Addo for his assent.

Among other things, persons who identify as LGBTQ or engage in same-sex acts could be jailed between three months and three years.

Open allies of the LGBTQ community such as donors, activists, or promoters, could be jailed between a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months in jail.

Before a recent amendment, any LGBTQ allies faced a minimum of five years in prison.

Human rights activists have, meanwhile, cautioned that the bill will violate the fundamental human rights of Ghanaians.

Eighteen CSOs have sworn to go to court if the President does not reject the bill.

US State Department condemns passage of bill

The United States of America through the US State Department has condemned the Anti-LGBT bill.

In a statement reacting to its passage, the State Department stated that the bill threatens the freedoms of speech, press and assembly and threatens to derail the economic growth and trajectory of the country.

They are calling on the President to reject the bill.

UN describes bill as “deeply troubling”

The United Nations on the other hand has taken a strong stance against the passage , in a separate statement from the High Commissioner on Human Rights under UNAIDS, the Executive Director, Volker Türk, described the bill as “deeply harmful and a threat to public health”.

The UN also believes that this will also undermine and jeopardise Ghana’s strides to end the spread of AIDS.

Source: YEN.com.gh