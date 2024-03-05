Private legal practitioner, Richard Sky says the Anti-LGBT bill violates several constitutional provisions on fundamental human rights and freedoms

Private legal practitioner, Richard Dela Sky has waded in on the ongoing debate about the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The lawyer has asked the court to declare the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill null and void and of no effect.

According to him, the bill violates several fundamental human rights and freedoms enshrined in the 1992 constitution expected for all Ghanaians to enjoy.

These rights include the right to privacy, the freedoms of speech and expression, of thought, of assembly and association as well as the right to information among others.

He argued that while certain rights particular to the LGBT community are not enshrined in the constitution, the constitution also mandates that these rights also be protected.

He said the bill violates the dignity of LGBT persons and all other persons mentioned in it and has thus urged the court to restrain President Akufo-Addo from assenting to the bill.

According to Richard Sky, should the President assent to the bill, it will directly breach the constitutional safeguards of liberties and rights of Ghanaians.

He also urged the court to place an injunction on any attempt to implement the provisions of the controversial anti-gay bill particularly those criminalising same-sex relationships and related advocacy efforts.

The private legal practitioner further sued the Speaker of Parliament for his involvement in passing a bill that places a charge on the Consolidated Fund of Ghana, in breach of the 1992 constitution.

Akufo-Addo awaits Supreme Court ruling on Anti-LGBT bill

Currently, President Akufo-Addo is under intense pressure to assent to the Anti-LGBT bill.

While the bill has received wide local support from religious quarters across the country, international donors and the wider international community have condemned the bill citing its capacity to foment violence against ordinary Ghanaians and erode Ghana’s democratic credentials.

However, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo reacting to the issue at a diplomatic corps meeting at Peduase indicated that he will not assent to the controversial anti-LGBT bill.

The president explained that he would wait for the Supreme Court to pass judgment on lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the bill.

According to him, he would not allow the country’s standing within the international comity to backslide and has sworn to uphold Ghana’s human rights record.

