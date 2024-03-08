Dr Okoe Boye Is Pushing For The Inclusion Of Dialysis Treatment In The NHIS

Health Minister-designate, Dr Okoe Boye, says it is time for the government to include dialysis treatment in the National Health Insurance Scheme

According to him, the recent announcement of the hike in prices of dialysis care by Ghana's two principal hospitals was a matter of worry and could lead to untimely deaths

He has also called for the scrapping of taxes on dialysis consumables to reduce the treatment cost

The Health Minister-designate, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, is pushing for the removal of taxes on dialysis consumables to reduce the cost of the treatment.

This follows both the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital announcing that they intend to hike their dialysis fees to cater for the cost of dialysis consumables.

Collage of a dialysis machine and Dr Okoe Boye. Sources: Getty Images/Dr Okoe Boye (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

This has led to concerns about the affordability of lifesaving treatment for renal patients, some of whom have tragically succumbed due to financial constraints.

Dr Okoe Boye, speaking during his vetting yesterday, March 7, 2024, expressed the possibility of seeking the National Health Insurance Scheme’s (NHIS) assistance to alleviate the financial burden on public health facilities in providing treatment for patients.

According to him, the high cost of consumables is a result of the imposition of taxes on them.

He said when given the nod by Parliament, he intends to liaise with the Finance Ministry and the government to free these essential consumables from the tax handles.

He also noted that with the extra expense removed, secondary and tertiary hospitals that offer dialysis services would be able to have some fiscal breathing space and thus charge lower fees for the treatment.

Okoe Boye supports scrapping taxes on consumables

Additionally, Dr Okoe Boye says he supports the call to remove the cap on the funds of the National Health Insurance Scheme levy.

He pledged that when he is confirmed as substantive minister for the health ministry, he will prioritise this initiative in an effort to enhance the health care financing regime in the country.

According to him, it is the way to go as a country if the government intends to achieve universal free primary health care as soon as possible.

Government considers putting dialysis care on NHIS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government indicated its willingness to put dialysis treatment on the NHIS.

Isaac Offei Baah, the public relations officer of the health ministry, explained that the move is part of intervention by the government after public complaints about the high cost of dialysis treatment

Isaac said the government was committed to ensuring the sustenance of the decision once it started.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh