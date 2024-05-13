Lil Win has shared that he will be featuring Martha Ankomah in his next film despite the misunderstanding the pair had recently, leading to a lawsuit by Martha

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, known in entertainment circles as Lil Win, has announced that he will be featuring actress Martha Ankomah in his next film. This news comes despite the recent misunderstanding between the two, which had escalated to a lawsuit filed by Ankomah.

Lil Win and Martha Ankomah Photo Source: Lil Win. Martha Ankomah

Source: Facebook

The lawsuit was a response to an incident where Lil Win was seen in a video circulating on social media, verbally assaulting Ankomah. The actor accused the actress of looking down on Kumawood stars, causing a stir and leading to Ankomah taking legal action.

However, in an interview on Hitz FM, Lil Win shared that the pair have managed to resolve their differences, adding that they would be working on a new project together.

This revelation has left many fans surprised, considering Ankomah’s recent comments about the ongoing lawsuit. The actress had stated that the lawsuit was still on, leading many to believe that the feud was far from over. However, Lil Win's latest statement contradicts this.

Source: YEN.com.gh