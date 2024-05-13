Championrolie has established that his relationship with viral dancer Afronita is only platonic

The DWP Academy expressed his admiration for Afronita in a recent interview with Delay

He described his colleague as a wife material and established that he is open to starting a relationship with his colleague in the future if God wills

Ghanaian dancer Championrolie has shed more light on his relationship in a recent interview with Delay.

The 24-year-old viral sensation has had to address numerous comments about his suppsed relationship with his former colleague.

In a recent interview with Delay on TV3's Delay Show, Championrolie expressed that all the expensive gifts and memorable moments were out of his love for her as a colleague.

Championrolie hails Afronita

According to Championrolie, his relationship with Afronita, whom she described as his personal person, was strictly for content purposes despite fans reading romantic meanings into it.

That notwithstanding, Championrolie hailed Afronita, calling her a wife material and disclosed that her decision to leave the DWP Academy broke him.

Delay also asked if he'd love to kiss and marry Afronita in the future. Championrolie said,

Unless God wills for us to marry. God works in mysterious ways. She's a wife material.

While Championrolie has cleared the air about his relationship, many fans are suspicious that their dance stars are interested in each other and want to conceal their intentions.

Fans react to Championrolie's admiration for Afronita

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Championrolie's future plans for Afronita.

Championrolie leaves women gushing with new phone gift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Championrolie had presented a new phone to a woman to mark Valentine's Day in February this year.

During a trip to execute the kind deed, he disclosed that his fans on Snapchaf funded the phone gift.

Champion Rolie and the woman shared a beautiful moment before surprising her with the phone gift. The woman was overjoyed as she thanked him for the thoughtful gesture.

