A video of the moment the Ga Mantse paid homage to Asantehene during the Silver Jubilee celebration has gone viral

This comes after the Asantehene warmly welcomed the Ga Mantse and had a hearty discussion with him during the Akwasidae

Many people who commented on the video showered praises on both the Asantehene and the Ga Mantse

It was a beautiful sight to behold when the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, paid homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace during the event.

The festival was held to celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th anniversary as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the adorable moment the Otumfuo was sitting in state, adorned in his glory, when the Ga Mantse, wearing a beautiful white cloth, slowly walked up to him to pay homage.

At that point, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's face suddenly lit up with smiles when Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II inched close, causing the Asantehene to stretch forth his hand to give him a handshake.

The two kings then had a hearty discussion with Ga Mantse, obviously congratulating him on his reign, after which he left looking visibly happy.

The video, which had raked in over 5000 likes and 200 comments, was captioned:

"Ga Mantse Asantehene and Asanteman are proud of you".

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to and commented on the video were left in awe, with many commending the two kings for their strong and cordial relationship.

Jamal Lalos commented:

Ga mantse is ready to brand the culture of Accra, so he is in to learn more about ruling a kingdom

tiktok_messiah reacted:

When they meet like this what do they actually talk about me I wonder . This is nice energy piawww

Nana Yaa Adepa SarQcess wrote:

On behalf of all Ashanti, I say we love you Ga Mantse

trimudeCklara added:

Ga Mantse has really showed to Otumfuo

user1828848219207 commented:

isn't that's beautiful

Otumfuo praises Ga Mantse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has thanked the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

In a video on TikTok, the Asantehene, during his birthday thanksgiving service at St.Cyprian's Anglican Cathedral, singled out the Ga Mantse for praise for the massive support shown him over the past few days of the Silver Jubilee celebration.

Otumfuo expressed gratitude over the decision of the Ga Manste to attend the upcoming Akwasidae festival.

