The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has said it is imperative to increase the cost of dialysis treatment because the unit may cease to exist due to operational and other costs

PRO of the hospital Mustapha Salifu has said the government used to subsidise some of the cost for the treatment but not anymore

He also disclosed that high port charges and other taxes threaten the continuous existence of the dialysis unit

Ghana's biggest public hospital has justified a 100% increase in the cost of dialysis, blaming high taxes and the removal of government subsidies.

Public Relations Officer, Mustapha Salifu, said Korle Bu's decision to increase the cost of the treatment is justified because of an increase in operational cost.

“Previously some of the variables were actually being taken care of by the state. But now we have had to pay for everything ourselves and all those things are factored into it...we used to get tax exemptions when we were clearing these items. But now you have to pay for the import duty and other taxes that are related to it," he said.

The notice at Korle Bu announcing the 100% increase in the cost of dialysis (L) and stock showing the portrait of a doctor in the hospital ward. Source: Facebook/@TV3GH, Getty Images.

Salifu made the justification when he spoke on Joy News.

Last week, Korle Bu grabbed headlines after a notice at the dialysis unit announced an increase from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42.

For many, the astronomical increase is yet another example of harsh conditions under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

A patient at the dialysis unit, Thomas Cann, has said the price hike is threatening.

"We're losing a lot of lives, I'm afraid I won't make it in the coming weeks or days," he told 3 News.

This image indicating the cost of the dialysis went viral on social media. Source: Facebook/@TV3GH

Dialysis unit could close down if cost of treatment is not increased

Salifu explained that the dialysis unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital could close down if the cost of treatment is not increased.

He said the dialysis unit would not make a profit due to the increase, but it would break even to enable it to provide quality services to its patients.

The increase is expected to be replicated in other regional hospitals citing an increase in prices of consumables.

Dialysis is a procedure to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly. It often involves diverting blood to a machine to be cleaned.

