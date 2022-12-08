The Ministry of Roads has announced that motorists will pay higher road tolls from 2023

The minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, says motorists will no longer pay GH¢0.50 and GH¢1 as road tolls

He explained the increment in road tolls would enable the government to construct good roads in the country

The roads minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta has announced plans by the Akufo-Addo-led government to introduce higher road tolls from next year.

According to him, motorists should brace themselves to pay higher tolls in 2023.

Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah Image Credit: Nana Esi Laehan

Source: Facebook

Road Tolls: Government Justifies Increment; Says It Will Ensure Construction Of Good Roads

In justifying the increment, he said the previous amount paid as road toll was insufficient to ensure the construction of good roads in the country.

He said the increment would therefore ensure government obtains more funds to construct good roads.

“...If we want good roads then we must be prepared to pay more. We will no longer be paying the fifty pesewas and one cedi. Tolls are even more expensive abroad,” he said.

Re-Introduced Road Tolls Will Be Collected Electronically - Roads Minister

The minister also added that the collection of the tolls would be done electronically.

Road tolls have not been annulled or abolished, as has been claimed, according to Amoako-Atta, since the statute requiring their collection still exists.

In November 2021, as part of the policy changes outlined by the government during the introduction of the 2022 Budget, toll payments on public highways were suspended.

After receiving numerous critiques for a year, the administration reinstated it as one of the revenue initiatives in the 2023 budget and economic policy plan that is presently being debated in parliament.

Minority Calls For Return Of Road Tolls To Increase Government Revenue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament had repeated a call for the hastily scrapped road toll collection to be reintroduced to improve the government’s revenue generation drive.

Addressing the press shortly after the finance minister presented the measures to mitigate the economic hardships, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said the decision to halt road tolls was terrible for the government’s revenue.

