Social media users in Ghana are undertaking a pseudo-movement, using the Ghana card to solve all their problems

In photos that have been heaping reactions on the morning of Friday, July 15, 2022, many people were seen using the card to 'purchase' different items

This was in response to Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia's comment that the Ghana card is better than 1,000 interchanges

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghana's Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has gotten tongues wagging on social media for some of the statements he made on Thursday during a public lecture

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, Ghanaians are particularly trolling him for saying that he would choose the Ghana card over 1,000 interchanges

The vice president has also been mocked for suggesting that former President John Mahama is partly to blame for the country's current economic challenges.

Reactions by Ghanaians to Bawumia's 1000 interchanges comment Photo credit: @tabi_henry/Twitter; Abdulhameed/Facebook

Source: UGC

The viral reactions from Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the most hilarious photos and comments that have been shared and gone viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Most of them have been in line with a pseudo-movement that has seen a lot of users attempting to use the 'almighty' Ghana card to solve all their problems, since it is so powerful.

Tabi Henry shared a photo of a man who was in the process of 'filling' the fuel compartment of his car with the card.

Abdul Hameed posted how a man went to a local shop to purchase an item with the Ghana card.

The woman who was selling at the provision shop had a confused look when she saw the card as she tried to figure out what exactly to do with it.

"Brace yourself for more difficult times" - Bawumia

In a separate story, although many Ghanaians were expecting Vice President Bawumia to offer words of hope about good policies government intends introduce to solve the economic hardship, he asked Ghanaians to brace themselves for tougher times.

He said the economic hardship might worsen because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"Unfortunately, judging from where we are today, there is no end in sight for the Russia-Ukraine war. While we hope for a quick end to the war, we must understand that things could get worse before they get better," Dr Bawumia warned.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh