A video showing the moment the Bogoso explosion happened has popped up online

Many people were seen walking toward the burning vehicle when the explosives in the truck detonated

The explosion has wiped out almost half a community leaving many people dead in its wake

A trending video showing the exact moment a truck filled with explosives caught fire after a collision and exploded has left many people in massive tears.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the truck which had been reportedly engaged in a collision with a motorbike was burning on the road.

Many people who were witnesses to the inferno started walking toward the accident probably to help anyone who was injured.

Some people were seen with their phones recording the incident when suddenly the explosives in the truck reportedly went off.

People could be seen and heard scrambling for shelter as the explosives went off.

President Akufo-Addo reacts to Begoso explosion

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness about an explosion at Appiate near Bogoso in the Western Region that resulted in the death of many residents.

While consoling the bereaved families, he extended wishes of speedy recovery to the injured.

In a series of tweets sighted by YEN.com.gh, the president said, he had received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents.

President Akufo-Addo said the Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are coordinating efforts to contain the situation.

Preliminary investigations by the police said a vehicle transporting explosives to a mining site collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

The public has also been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.

