Christopher Adu Boahen, the son of past New Patriotic Party presidential candidate Professor Albert Adu Boahen, has died after being attacked by robbers in East Legon.

Robbers reportedly broke into and ransacked his home before killing him.

In a post on Facebook, his 1995 year group at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology relayed news of his death.

The post indicated that the deceased's home had been declared a crime scene following the attack.

“May the soul of our brother find rest in the Lord. Bad news for a Monday morning but let’s keep our spirits up and look forward to a great week."

Christopher Adu Boahen was a brother of Charles Adu Boahen, who served both as a deputy minister for finance and then as minister of state at the Ministry of Finance in the Akufo-Addo government until a corruption scandal prompted his removal from government.

The late Christopher Adu Boahen was also known to be a physically challenged person.

Other recent death in NPP fraternity

The NPP us currently reeling from the death of John Kumah, who died on March 7 at about 12:40 pm at the Suhum Government Hospital.

He was in an ambulance travelling from Ejisu to Accra when he was diverted to the Suhum medical facility because his condition was fast deteriorating.

He left behind a wife and six children.

Lillian Kumah, the widow, said her husband battled a severe blood-related disease and was receiving treatment in Germany.

This was in response to speculation that he was poisoned.

