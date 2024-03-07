Global site navigation

John Kumah: Deputy Finance Minister And Ejisu MP Dies After Short Illness
by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
  • A deputy finance minister and the Ejisu MP, John Kumah, has died after a short illness
  • Kumah was aged 45-years-old and left behind a wife and six children following his passing
  • In politics, he also served as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme

John Ampontuah Kumah, a deputy minister for finance, has reportedly died, according to media reports.

Kumah was also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

John Ampontuah Kumah dies
John Kumah was 45-years-old. Source: John Ampontuah Kumah
Source: Facebook

The media reports cited sources close to the late MP's family following his death.

Parliament also suspended sitting for a while when news of his passing broke.

Kumah, a 45-year-old MP, reportedly died after a short illness. He left behind a wife and six children.

His passing has sparked an outpouring of emotions online.

Kumah was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm.

He also founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm.

In politics, he served as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme upon appointment in 2017.

He became the Ejisu MP in 2021 and was also made a deputy minister.

Kumah was a noted advocate for the youth during his time in politics.

