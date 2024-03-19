Ghana Air Force helicopter emergency landed in a bush at Bonsokrom

It is not clear what triggered the event, as authorities have yet to comment on the incident

Nobody onboard the aircraft was wounded as a result

An Air Force helicopter today, March 19, made an emergency landing in Bonsokrom in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

It is not clear what triggered the emergency landing.

Helicopter. source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, the helicopter landed in a bush near the Bonsokrom community, arousing the interest of some community members who were at the site of the incident.

The aircraft allegedly carried 14 personnel, including staff from the Petroleum sector regulators.

Reports from the area suggest that all persons onboard the helicopter were not wounded and were safe.

The Air Force is allegedly going to their rescue.

Air Force helicopter emergency lands in Accra

This is not the first time a helicopter from the Ghana Armed Forces has conducted an emergency landing.

In 2022, an Air Force helicopter emergency landed at an elementary school just outside the central business district of Accra.

The aircraft landed on a school field, arousing the interest of schoolchildren who poured out of their classrooms to watch the incident.

Neither the helicopter nor the school building was destroyed.

The pilot was also not injured in the event.

However, the Ghana Armed Forces failed to explain what caused the emergency landing.

Herbert Wigwe dies in a helicopter crash.

In a separate story, Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer of Access Holding Plc, and his wife and son were not as lucky.

The renowned Nigerian banker and entrepreneur died in a helicopter crash while travelling with his family on February 9, 2024.

In a YEN.com.gh report, Wigwe was returning from watching the Super Bowl when the helicopter he was in with his family crashed at Nipton in California, around 10:00 pm local time.

Wigwe was 57 at the time of his death.

Meanwhile, in a report released by the United States authorities on the tragic helicopter crash, the US National Transportation Safety Board said the crash occurred due to rainy and wintry conditions.

Details of the report were released on Sunday, February 11, after the investigation was concluded at the crash site to collect sensitive evidence.

The National Transportation Safety Board member, Michael Graham, stated that while the weather was the likely culprit in the crash, officers were still diligently examining all evidence and exploring various potential factors to ascertain the probable cause of the accident.

