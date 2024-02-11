Herbert Wigwe of Access Bank was among six people killed in a helicopter crash in the US

Reports indicate that he was on board the helicopter with his wife, son and three other passengers

The US Federal Aviation Administration has said it will probe the crash alongside other regulatory bodies

The Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc and co-founder of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, has reportedly died.

The renowned Nigerian banker and entrepreneur died in a helicopter crash while travelling with family on February 9, 2024.

Access Bank Group CEO Herbert Wigwe (R). Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The crash occurred in California.

Reports indicate that he was on board the helicopter with his wife, son and three other passengers.

Authorities in the US reportedly said the helicopter crashed around 10:00 pm local time near Nipton, California.

The US Federal Aviation Administration is going to conduct a probe into the cause of the fatal crash.

Wigwe was 57 at the time of his death.

Six feared dead after bus runs into abandoned truck

Six people were reported dead after a bus ran into an abandoned truck at the Banyard intersection at Awoshie on December 23, 2023.

The bus driver and five passengers are among those who were feared dead, according to news reports.

A witness on the ground said the abandoned truck involved in the crash displayed no signs of damage.

Truck crashes into Christmas shoppers in Accra

A truck crashed into shoppers and hawkers at the Cocoa Marketing Board area in Accra, leaving one dead and three injured.

The accident was reportedly caused by a brake failure in a truck transporting sugar to the market.

The deceased following the accident has been identified as a hawker, while the injured were shoppers.

One dead after VIP bus accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

One person was reported dead after a road accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway involving a VIP bus.

The road crash occurred on Friday, December 15, 2023, around 3:30 am and left other persons with injuries.

UTV reported that the accident occurred at Amanase, close to Suhum in the Eastern Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh