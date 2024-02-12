Access Bank Ghana has been mourning the passing of its Group CEO, Dr Herbert Wigwe

He died in a helicopter crash in the US alongside his wife and son while returning from the Super Bowl

His colleagues and subordinates have described him as the driving force behind the Access franchise

Access Bank Ghana is mourning the passing of its Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr Herbert Wigwe.

Dr Herbert Wigwe died alongside his wife and son in a helicopter crash as they were returning from watching the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in the United States of America on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Dr Wigwe has been described as the driving force behind the Access franchise.

Source: Getty Images

Preliminary investigations from the ongoing investigations into the crash revealed that bad weather may have caused the tragic incident.

According to Access Bank Ghana, the tragic loss of the Group CEO is a significant loss to the company as he was the driving force behind the Access franchise since joining the Bank in 2002.

Speaking on the legacy of Dr Wigwe, the Country Managing Director for Access Bank, Olumide Olatunji, said his sudden departure was a significant loss for the company.

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of Dr Herbert Wigwe, a man of many colours, because of his exceptional impact on the growth of the banking industry and communities we serve.

"As our first Board Chairman and a pan-Africanist, Dr Wigwe was pivotal in nurturing and making the Access Bank franchise relevant in Ghana as a key development partner. His legacy will never be forgotten," he said.

Board of Directors mourns Group CEO's passing

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of Access Holdings has extended their condolences to the family and loved ones of the departed CEO.

Describing him as a larger-than-life personality, the Board said Dr Wigwe's verve and experience contributed massively to the transformation of the Access franchise since joining the Bank in 2002.

The Chairman of Access Holdings, Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, expressed the Bank's commitment to extending his legacy.

"He had a prodigious intellect, admirable personal qualities, and vast business experience, which he brought to bear on the Access Family and for which we owe him a debt of gratitude.”

"We remain confident that the Access Group will build further on Dr Wigwe's legacy of growth and operational excellence," he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh