A video of a Ghanaian bride's before and after makeup transformation video has generated lots of comments on Instagram

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after viewing the before and after photos of the bride

Some online users also applauded the makeup artist for making the bride beautiful on her day

A Ghanaian makeup artist has caused a stir after sharing a transformation video of one of her latest clients on Instagram.

Ghanaian bride slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @stylebridal_gh

The talented makeup artist showed the bride's face without makeup and a completely new look after applying makeup, eyeshadow, and powder to her face.

Some internet users have questioned whether the person in the before-and-after images is the same person.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian bride slays in an off-shoulder kente gown for her traditional wedding

The beautiful Ghanaian bride looked exquisite in a colourful kente designed with beads for her traditional wedding.

She wore a frontal long coiled hairstyle while showing off her dance moves before her nuptials.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users commented on the Ghanaian makeup artist Styelbridal_gh's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

mzcherry_dreyy stated:

Did the mom switch with the daughter? I'm confused

Braidsbyshitem stated:

It's absolutely not same person, it's mother and daughter, check the nails

moyosola3l stated:

Mehn! This make up artist deserve an award. Her level of confidence rose to 100%

Ecieannan stated:

Did anyone realize the difference on her chest as well? Make up artist no go go heaven ooo

Odunolar stated:

This is amazing .The lady was acting like a conditioned person at first,hence the confusion on of she’s still the same . This transformation is out of this world …

_vickyplease_ stated:

Look at the nails at the beginning of the video and at the end. Two different nails. It's definitely two different people

myz_mintaa stated:

Hanty...enter heaven make we see. Whaaaaaat did you do with her?

__tolex_tj stated:

God abeg

araba_june stated:

Ohh the first person was the mum cox

