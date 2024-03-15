Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have called off their strike following an intervention from the hospital's management and the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council

They have assured the doctors that their accommodation challenges will be addressed

However, NLC says the strike did not follow established protocol

The National Labour Commission (NLC) says the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals’ doctors’ strike lacked proper procedure.

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital had embarked on an indefinite strike to protest their bad working conditions and accommodation challenges.

Ghanaian doctors

Source: UGC

However, reacting to the strike, the National Labour Commission’s Executive Director, Ofosu Asamoah said the doctors had disregarded the established protocols before going on strike.

He explained that there ought to have been a formal report by the Ministry of Health, the doctors, the Ghana Health Service or even the regional minister concerning the strike.

He said taking into consideration the essential service doctors deliver to the citizenry, it is bizarre for them to have laid down their tools like that, when they could have reported their challenges to the commission for redress.

Ofosu Asamoah also noted that it appears the doctors had not engaged the hospital’s management or government concerning their challenges before declaring their industrial action.

He revealed that commissioners at the NLC have commenced arbitration on the matter to help resolve it quickly.

Doctors to resume today

Meanwhile management of the hospital is expecting the doctors to resume today after fruitful discussions.

The KATH doctors had a meeting with the hospital's management, the Regional Coordinating Council and the Lands Commission concerning the alleged sale of their bungalows to a private developer.

During the meeting, the doctors were assured that their bungalows will remain in their possession.

The President of the KATH Doctors Association, Michael Leat, said they have been assured that they will not be forcefully ejected from their bungalows.

KATH runs out of space

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital are complaining about congestion in the hospital's wards.

The situation they say is so bad that it is compromising the quality of healthcare at the facility.

Currently, wards that were designed to contain only 14 patients are containing 40 patients and in some situations even more.

This has led to some patients receiving treatment while lying on the ground or sitting in a plastic chair.

The hospital’s management during a visit by the Finance Minister-designate, Mohammed Amin Adam urged the government to provide space for the hospital to meet patients’ demands.

Source: YEN.com.gh