Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress John Mahama has reiterated his commitment to regularising the operations of ‘okada’ riders if he becomes President.

Mahama also promised to introduce electric motorbikes into the Okada space.

At Worawora in the Biakoye Constituency of the Oti Region, Mahama said the okada riders would be trained and registered.

He also argued in favour of using electric bikes because they consume less power and are better options when compared to fuel.

"Once you charge it at night, you are good to go," Mahama remarked.

His main rival in the presidential race, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has already spoken of using electric vehicles for public transport.

Bawumia has said Ghana will soon be the pacesetter in Africa and use electric vehicles for public transport services.

He said the government was working on a bold policy framework of using electric vehicles for public transport in Ghana.

Bawumia said the move would significantly reduce the cost of transportation as the major cost components are fuel and spare parts.

Before this, the Transport Ministry promised to put battery-powered electric commercial buses on Ghana’s roads.

Ghana planning to export electricity to Nigeria

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that Ghana is planning to export electricity to Nigeria as part of its plans to expand energy access.

Ghana’s head of the General and Transmission Unit, Hanson Monney, stated that the country has achieved 80% energy access.

He said as soon as Nigeria fixes its grid challenges, it will begin to receive electricity from Ghana.

