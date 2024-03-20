The Electoral Commission says none of its Biometric Verification Devices have been stolen

Dr Bossman Asare, instead, revealed that five of the EC's laptops had been stolen, and the police are working to retrieve them

He assured that the stolen laptops will not threaten the integrity of the general elections

The Electoral Commission has denied claims that seven of its Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) have been stolen.

Clarifying the situation, the Deputy Chair in charge of Corporate Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr Bossman Asare, said while their BVDs are intact, five of their laptops have been stolen.

He noted that the laptops did not contain any biometric data or material that could be used to undermine the integrity of the upcoming December 7 elections.

He urged calm as the Electoral Commission works with the police to recover the laptops.

Meanwhile, Dr Bossman Asare said in preparation for the general election, all biometric devices and other sensitive materials have been securely stored and assured they will not be tampered with.

Speaking from the EC’s headquarters, Dr Bossman Asare clarified that all biometric devices are securely stored, affirming the Commission’s readiness for the December polls.

Minority alleges seven BVDs stolen

His comment follows allegations from the Minority side of Parliament that seven BVDs have been stolen from the Electoral Commission.

The Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on March 19, urged swift action from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service to recover the missing BVDs.

He expressed grave concern that the theft of the seven biometric devices could potentially undermine the integrity of the upcoming December polls.

According to him, the biometric devices could be in the hands of a political party or some malicious persons who may use the devices to harm the general elections.

However, reacting to that, Dr Asare Bossman explained that BVDs cannot be used for any purpose without the BVR.

He explained that in order to use them for any purpose in relation to the elections, the two would have to be connected.

He, however, stressed that none of the biometric devices had been stolen.

