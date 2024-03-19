Baba Sadiq has decried the recent demolition of the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre

According to him, the demolition will affect the scarce investments in the entertainment industry

The Ghana Trade Fair Company reportedly broke down the facility because the dome's rent had expired

Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, an entertainment entrepreneur has lambasted the Ghana Trade Fair Company (GTFC) for the demolition of the popular Fantasy Dome events centre.

On Saturday, March 16, 2023, some men with protection and support from some National Security officials broke down the Fantasy Dome.

Chief Executive Officer of the facility, Leslie Quaynor alleged that the demolition was carried out under the instructions of the Ghana Trade Fair Company for failing to relocate after its tenancy expired on December 31, 2023.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Baba Sadiq decried the demolition by the GTFC.

In an interview on TV3's The Afternoon Show, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei Central, described the move as an "insensitive act" towards investors in Ghana's creative industry.

"It is very insensitive to the diasporans and investors in the creative industry," Abu stated, arguing that the GTFC could have handled the situation better given the country's severe lack of adequate event venues for creative arts.

“Already the industry is down with investment, the industry is lacking venues, the industry is down from some of the regulations that are taking money away due to lack of sponsorships and when there are few individuals who believe in the industry, this is the treatment that they are given,” he noted.

For Sadiq, Leslie Quaynor, who recently gifted Shatta Wale a diamond necklace, has been one of the huge forces contributing to improving the creative sector and should not have been treated that way.

“Leslie does not deserve this; he has been a long-term investor in the industry. I know the level of investment he puts in the creative industry. It could have been handled in a much better way,” he said.

Police locked Fantasy Dome over violations

Meanwhile, the Fantasy Dome had been a favourite location for the organisation of large events due to its 20,000 seater capacity.

However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, YEN.com.gh reported that the organisation of Christ Embassy’s Pneumatica night had attracted the ire of the Ghana Police Service and Ghanaians.

The event’s organisers and congregants had ignored the laid down Covid-19 social distancing protocols and had massed up at the Fantasy Dome without nose masks.

Videos and pictures of the event had gone viral leading to the Police storming the Fantasy Dome and halting the programme.

The Dome was locked up and the event organisers were declared wanted by the Police.

