The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Electoral Commission of sending faulty machines to its strongholds

The NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said there have been no serious issues in New Patriotic Party (NPP) strongholds

The EC's continuous voter registration is running from Tuesday, September 12, 2023, to Monday, October 2, 2023.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of deliberately making the voter registration process difficult in its strongholds.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, NDC's National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, alleged that the EC had deliberately taken faulty machines to those areas.

John Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito (L). Source: Facebook/@NDC National Communications Bureau

Source: Facebook

“There is not more than two centres where these breakdowns are happening which are in the stronghold of the NPP. All the rest are in the stronghold of the NDC," Nketiah said.

The EC is holding the limited registration exercise to target individuals who have reached the voting age of 18.

This continuous voter registration will run from Tuesday, September 12, 2023, to Monday, October 2, 2023.

Lawsuit against registration

After an earlier threat, the NDC and four other political parties sued the EC because it has restricted the upcoming voter registration exercise to its district offices.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Convention People’s Party, the All People’s Congress, the Liberal Party of Ghana and the Great Consolidated Popular Party joined the NDC in the lawsuit.

The parties were pushing for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the EC, but the case has not been heard.

They are concerned that the format of the exercise will deprive eligible voters of their right to register to vote.

NDC's Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamifi, expressed concern that the EC was trying to meddle with the election.

CSO urges citizens to challenge EC

A civil society organisation, CARE GHANA, earlier charged citizens to take an interest in the concerns raised about the voter registration exercise

The CSO’s Executive Director, David Kumi Addo, told YEN.com.gh that citizens could also pursue legal action because of the concerns about disenfranchisement.

The group also believes the commission is undermining the decentralisation efforts with its actions.

Source: YEN.com.gh