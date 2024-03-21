Ghana trailed far behind Nordic nations in the 2024 list of happiest countries worldwide by the World Happiness Report

Ghana has missed out on the list of the top 10 happiest countries on the African continent by the World Happiness Report.

Per the report, Nordic nations once again emerged at the top of the happiness rankings, with Finland maintaining its position as the happiest country for the seventh year in a row, followed closely by Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden.

Happiness rankings requirements

Besides the happiness rankings, the survey analysed a country’s GDP, life expectancy, and perceptions of freedom and corruption to provide insights into each nation’s requirements.

Speaking on the 2024 list, founding editor of the World Happiness Report, John Helliwell, stated that the poll asked each participant to score their entire life, considering their value.

“You find Finland is pretty rich in all those things, such as returning wallets if they're dropped in the street,” said Helliwell, per 3News.

Helliwell, an emeritus economics professor at the University of British Columbia’s’ Vancouver School of Economics, stated that people in Finland help one another daily by providing exceptionally high-quality and universally dispersed health and education possibilities.

“So everyone more or less comes out of the starting gate the same.”

The World Happiness Report analyses worldwide happiness in over 150 nations.

Nigeria beats Ghana in latest top 10 happiest countries in Africa ranking

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh reported that no African country reached the top 40 ranking in the quarterly report published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

The global happiness report relies on the subjective measurement of life evaluations and the positive and negative emotions of the citizens.

Nigeria was ranked the second happiest in Africa, with Ghana coming third after a global rating of 65 among 95 countries by the World Happiness Report.

