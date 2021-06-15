The Inspector-General of Police has threatened to withdraw his men from escorting bullion vehicles if armoured vans are not provided

James Oppong-Boanuh gave the association of bankers up until the end of June 2021 to do so

The call follows the armed attack on a bullion van that cost the life of a policeman and a trader

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has threatened to withdraw his men from escorting bullion vehicles if armoured vans are not provided.

According to him, the Association of Bankers is expected to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021.

In a statement issued by the Police Service, the provision of fortified armoured vans has been agreed upon with the Association of Bankers.

The call follows Monday morning’s armed attack on a bullion van at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra that cost the life of a policeman and a trader.

In the process, a policeman identified as Emmanuel Osei and an eyewitness to the robbery incident were shot dead by the armed men.

In a report filed by JoyNews, an eyewitness said the police officer was providing security for the van.

The driver of the van however sustained severe injuries as he also had his fair share of attack from the armed robbers.

According to the report, the van which was carrying an unknown amount of cash was trailed by some men in a taxi and on a motorbike popularly called ‘okada’.

When the van reportedly got to a less crowded place, the robbers opened fire on them indiscriminately, killing the police officer on board on the spot.

Photos and details of slain policeman pop up

Following the news of the robbery incident and the shooting, details, and photos of the slain officer have popped up.

The Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Efia Tenge, revealed the name of the deceased to be General Constable Emmanuel Osei.

With police service number G/C 58449, he was a member of the National SWAT Unit.

Osei, Tenge explained, was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592 which belongs to a company called Montran.

