Comedian Funny Face has been remanded into police custody after being involved in a car accident on March 24, 2024.

He is facing charges of drunk driving and careless driving.

Funny Face. Source: Facebook/Funny Face

Source: Getty Images

Funny Face was remanded by the Ofaakor Circuit Court in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

The comedian, real name Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, was arrested for hitting four people with his car.

The four included a mother with two children and a motorrider.

One of the victims has been in a coma since the accident, while the other three are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma Centre.

He is expected to spend two weeks in police custody while waiting for the next court appearance.

Funny Face battle with depression

Funny Face has been battling depression for a few years. His struggle has been public, with the comedian openly sharing his challenges, particularly his fight to see his children.

He has attributed his mental health struggles to his ongoing dispute with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, who he claims has been preventing him from seeing his kids.

Source: YEN.com.gh