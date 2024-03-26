Comic actor Funny Face has been arraigned before the Ofaakor Circuit Court following his accident on Sunday

The court remanded the actor, who was arrested after allegedly drinking and driving, leading to him knocking down five people, to two weeks

A video showing Funny Face leaving the courtroom under police escort to begin his remand sentence has surfaced online.

Ghanaian comedian and actor Funny Face has been remanded to police custody for two weeks by the Ofaakor Circuit Court.

Funny Face, known in private life as Benson Nana Yaw Boateng, was arraigned before the court on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The actor's arraignment followed a gory accident he was involved in on Sunday night, March 24, 2024, at Kasoa.

As earlier reported, Funny Face allegedly knocked down five people while moving at a top speed. It had been initially reported that some of the victims had lost their lives, but it later emerged that all of them were still alive.

Funny Face's appears in court after Kasoa accident

Following the accident, Funny Face was arrested and detained by the police before being arraigned on charges of drunk driving and careless driving on Tuesday.

According to Metro TV, the court remanded the comic actor and adjourned the case for two weeks.

A video shared on the station's Facebook page shows Funny Face being escorted out of the court to begin his remand sentence. Wearing a white T-shirt over black trousers, he was followed closely by a police officer.

Shatta Wale speaks on Funny Face's accident

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has reacted to the news of Funny Face's recent accident at Kasoa, involving five victims.

Shatta Wale empathised with the comic actor while pointing out what he thought could be worrying Funny Face.

According to him, the actor's problem is not just about his relationship issues but also about the failure of the entertainment industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh