The Minority in Parliament is sounding an alarm over moves by the government to partner with a private developer for the Saglemi Housing Project

Vincent Oppong Asamoah, the Dormaa West MP, expects some significant rot related to the deal

The housing minister said about $100 million is required to make the Saglemi homes habitable

The Minority in Ghana’s Parliament has kicked against moves by the government to partner with a private developer for the Saglemi Housing Project.

Vincent Oppong Asamoah, the Dormaa West MP and a Ranking Member of the Works and Housing Committee, believes the government intends to give the project to cronies.

Housing Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Source: Facebook

"If you go out there, all state lands and every property is going for sale under the NPP administration. Every property, landed property, is going for sale. Let’s see the end of the NPP administration and we will see the rot.”

According to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Works and Housing, an estimated $100 million is required to make the place habitable.

During Tuesday's inspection of the project site, Oppong Nkrumah disclosed plans to secure a private partner within the next two months.

How much has been spent on Saglemi so far?

President Akufo-Addo earlier disclosed that $198 million had already been spent on the project, which remains abandoned.

Works on the Saglemi Housing Project began in 2016 under the Mahama administration.

Ghana had secured a $200 million credit facility from Credit Suisse International for the construction of affordable housing units by Construtora OAS Limited.

It is currently the subject of a criminal investigation and prosecution of some former government officials.

Warning from Sam George

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, warned private developers against getting involved in the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project.

George said the attempt to involve private parties in the Saglemi project is geared towards stealing from the state.

The legislator represents the constituency where the controversial Saglemi Affordable Housing Project is located.

The MP has also suggested that the owners of the Saglemi project land were not fully compensated for a potential private project.

