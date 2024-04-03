President Nana Akufo-Addo has reassigned Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah to the Finance Ministry After John Apontuah Kumah's death

Amoah was the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry until he was reassigned by the President

John Apontuah Kumah, the previous deputy finance minister, died on March 7, at about 12:40 pm, at the Suhum Government Hospital

Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah has been assigned to the Deputy Minister of Finance portfolio following the passing of John Kumah.

Amoah, until his reassignment, was the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah (L). Source: Dr Stephen Amoah/John Amonuah Kumah

This change was announced in a statement from the presidency.

Replacing Amoah as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry is the Achiase MP, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo.

President Akufo-Addo is hoping that Parliament will expedite these approvals.

John Kumah died on March 7, at about 12:40 pm, at the Suhum Government Hospital.

He was in an ambulance travelling from Ejisu to Accra when he was diverted to the Suhum medical facility because his condition was fast deteriorating.

He was 45 at the time of his passing and left behind a wife and six children.

Kumah was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm.

He also founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm.

In politics, he served as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme upon appointment in 2017.

He became the Ejisu MP in 2021, as well as a deputy minister.

John Kumah’s wife dismisses poisoning claims

YEN.com.gh reported that the widow of the late Deputy Finance Minister said her husband was not poisoned.

Apostle Lillian Kumah said her husband battled a severe blood-related disease and was receiving treatment in Germany.

Unverified reports were claiming John Kumah died because he was poisoned via food he was given.

Responding to the speculation about John Kumah’s death, Lilian said her husband had been diagnosed with a blood-related disease in August 2023.

Lilian Kumah also called on the police to take action against persons like Blessed Godsbrain Smart, aka Captain Smart, who claimed her husband was poisoned.

