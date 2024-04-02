Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi has alleged that he paid $100,000 to Anas Aremeyaw Anas to kill 'Number 12' documentary

He said the investigative journalist had demanded $150,000 from him through his lawyers

Nyantakyi says his failure to raise the remaining $50,000 was what led to the release of Number 12

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has revealed that he allegedly paid $100,000 to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in an attempt to kill the release of Number 12.

Number 12 is an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas to highlight high levels of corruption in the Ghana Football Association.

Nyantakyi said Anas demanded $150,000 from to bury Number 12

The release of the investigative film in June 2018 led to the from his role as President of the Ghana Football Association and other roles at CAF and FIFA and his subsequent 15-year ban from FIFA.

He was captured along with several other football executives taking bribes, among other offences.

However, in a tell-it-all on Onua TV, Kwesi Nyantakyi revealed that the investigative journalist allegedly gave him an opportunity to bury the story.

In return, the former CAF Vice President was expected to pay $150,000 through Anas’ lawyers.

The former GFA President said he only succeeded at raising $100,000, however, he was told by the lawyers that the amount was inadequate, thus leading to the release of the documentary.

He noted that following the release of the investigative piece, he demanded a refund from Anas. However, the money was delivered to him in bits and pieces till he eventually retrieved his full funds.

Nyantakyi asks Akufo-Addo for forgiveness

Kwesi Nyantakyi, during the interview, also sought forgiveness from President Akufo-Addo.

The former GFA President was captured in the investigative documentary alleging that President Akufo-Addo was in his pocket, among other scandalous things.

Nyantakyi admitted that mentioning the name of the President and his vice in that situation was uncalled for and urged them to forgive him.

The former GFA boss is currently a parliamentary candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party in Ejisu.

He hopes to be selected to contest the Ejisu parliamentary seat following the death of John Kumah, former Ejisu MP and Deputy Finance Minister.

Nyantakyi's children abused following Number 12

Following the release of Number 12, YEN.com.gh received reports of abuse of the children of the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi and his wife, Christine-Marie Nyantakyi.

In an interview on Good Evening Ghana, Nyantakyi’s wife revealed that the release of Number 12, the football-related expose’ by the Tiger Eye PI team, has placed their children in an uncomfortable position.

According to her, the children have been subjected to abuse and jeers by their peers.

Source: YEN.com.gh