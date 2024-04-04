The Institute of Economic Affairs says the government must employ expert managers to manage ECG

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Ghana has urged the government to employ expert managers to head operations at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The IEA believes this will address the inefficiencies in the company’s operations.

These expert managers, the IEA stated, could be recruited both locally and internationally and should be selected solely for their competence, not their political affiliation.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, April 3, the Director of Research at IEA Ghana, Dr John Kwakye, said the myriad of challenges plaguing the ECG, including legacy debts, industry-high distribution losses and illegal connections, among other issues, need a holistic approach to solve them.

He was reacting to President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address delivered on February 27 and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addisson’s Monetary Policy Committee decision on March 25.

Dr John Kwakye admitted that while the government has managed to keep the lights on for the past seven years, the recent power outages demonstrate that there is much more that ought to be done.

He noted that the government had managed to keep the lights on that long partly because of investments made by the erstwhile NDC government.

He called for the government to invest even more in the power sector to improve the electricity supply.

ECG refuses to release timetable

The country, in recent times, has been rocked by erratic power supply following the ECG’s announcement of faulty transformers within its operational zone.

According to the ECG, due to rapid urbanisation within their operational zone, transformers within their zones have exceeded their capacities.

This, the company stated, has placed them at risk of exploding, particularly at peak hours when power consumption increases.

It had, therefore, stated that lights would be turned off between 7 pm and 11 pm to ease pressure on the transformers.

It has, however, refused to deliver a load-shedding timetable.

According to the company, the erratic power situation is temporary and is being addressed, so there is no need for a timetable.

Akufo-Addo cuts power export to neighbouring countries

In the meantime, YEN.com.gh has reported that President Akufo-Addo has directed that electricity exports to neighbouring countries be suspended immediately.

In an interview, Atta Akyea, a member of the New Patriotic Party, revealed that the President’s action demonstrated his commitment to addressing the challenges facing Ghanaians.

The diverted power would be fed into the national grid.

