The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable despite recent power interruptions

The company said current power challenges do not require a load-shedding timetable like in the 2014 power crisis

The External Communications Manager at ECG said the same features of the power crisis are not present now

The company said that the current challenges with the power supply in the country do not require a load-shedding timetable, as in the power crisis between 2014 and 2014.

Laila Abubakar, the external communications manager at the Electricity Company of Ghana, said the same features of the power crisis are not present now.

“The thing is, we just want people to be aware that when your power goes off, it is not always a matter of load shedding," he said.

However, the company has said power cuts will generally occur between the hours of 7 pm to 1 1 pm.

There have been concerns about a return of the power crisis since 2022.

Experts were worried about the country's inability to meet the growing demand for electricity consumption.

But the Energy Ministry and available data dispelled fears that dumsor was back.

At the time, the Chamber of Independent Power Producers and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB) called for the inclusion of a $1.4 billion debt owed to them by the government in the mid-year budget review.

The ranking member of the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, has said the recent power outages were due to a lack of fuel for the thermal plants in Takoradi, which have since shut down.

Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah demanded a load-shedding timetable in January because of these concerns.

ECG to disconnect several major hospitals over GH¢261m debt

The Electricity Company of Ghana is set to disconnect 91 hospitals from the national grid due to outstanding debts.

The health facilities, including Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital, collectively owe GH¢261 million.

This move is part of the ECG’s comprehensive effort to recover funds owed by customers to strengthen its operational capabilities.

