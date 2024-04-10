The NDC has announced its decision not to engage in the upcoming Ejisu by-election scheduled for April 30

According to the NDC, the activity is a waste of resources, and they intend to keep theirs for the main event on December 7

Meanwhile, the NPP is set to elect a parliamentary candidate who is likely to run unopposeded on April 30

The National Democratic Congress has announced that it will not partake in the Ejisu constituency by-election.

The by-election scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, is to elect a parliamentary representative for the Ejisu constituency following the demise of John Kumah.

The NDC says it is saving its resources for December 7.

Source: Getty Images

The NDC justifies its decision not to participate in the by-election by arguing that such a venture would result in a financial loss for the party.

Speaking to the media, the Ashanti Regional Organiser of the NDC, Isham Alhassan, explained that resources used to contest this by-election can be directed toward winning the upcoming December elections.

He said the NDC is hell-bent on securing an NDC/ John Mahama victory in the upcoming general elections, so all energies must be directed there.

He further stated that the NDC has no interest in exploiting the death of John Kumah.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has assured a transparent and fair electoral process despite the NDC's abstinence.

NPP readies to partake in the by-election

On the other hand, the ruling New Patriotic Party is gearing up to organise its constituency primary, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 13.

The NPP's vetting committee has approved nine candidates, one of whom will be elected to represent the party on Saturday, April 13.

Below are the aspiring NPP parliamentary candidates and their balloting positions:

Kwabena Boateng Dr Evans Duah Klinsman Karikari Mensah Helena Mensah Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey Portia Baffoe Abronye Kwesi Nyantakyi Aaron Prince Duah Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye

The New Patriotic Party's Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, told the media that all nine aspirants were cleared to contest.

This, he says, would ensure all interested party members have equal opportunity to contest in the race.

Chairman Wontumi wants NPP to run unopposed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, wants his party to contest the Ejisu by-election unopposed.

Wontumi said this would honour the late MP of the area, John Kumah.

He further urged the constituency to unite to ensure the seat remains for the NPP if the NDC contested.

Wontumi stressed that if others contested, the NPP was confident of victory in the by-election.

Source: YEN.com.gh